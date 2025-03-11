BSPR Music: Tues at 10 p.m.

Hearts of Space grew out of former architect Stephen Hill's fascination with space-creating, ambient and contemplative music. Beginning in 1973, Hill hosted a weekly late-night radio program on KPFA-FM in the San Francisco Bay area. What began purely as a labor of love eventually became the most popular contemporary music program on public radio. Over the intervening quarter century, Hearts of Space evolved into a multifaceted music and broadcast producer encompassing radio syndication, a record company, and an Internet music service.

In January 1983, after 10 years evolution as a local program, Hearts of Space began national syndication to 35 non-commercial public radio stations via the NPR satellite system. Hosted by Hill and original co-producer Anna Turner, within three years the program signed its 200th station and became the most successful new music program in public radio history, as well as the most widely syndicated program of 'spacemusic' — a tastemaker for the genre.

Now in its 34th year of national syndication, a one hour program airs weekly on over 200 NPR affiliate stations, including three of the top five U.S. radio markets and a majority of the top fifty. The program was also heard nationally seven times a week on XM Satellite Radio's "Audiovisions" channel and SiriusXM's "Spa" Channel from 2001 to 2010.

Internet streaming began in 1999 on pioneer webcasters NetRadio and WiredPlanet as well as public radio station sites, and evolved in 2001 into a full blown subscription service offering on-demand access to the entire Archive, now over 900 programs created since 1983.

Visit the Hearts of Space website.

