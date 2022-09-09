Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 9, 2022
Idaho GOP puts together a call of action in response to a Boise Pride Festival event, liquor licenses in Idaho are a tense topic, Reclaim Idaho is pulling its initiative off the November ballot and an update on the country's largest wildfire.
It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- James Dawson with Boise State Public Radio News
- Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Margaret Carmel, Senior Reporter with BoiseDev.com
- Nate Sunderland, Managing Editor, EastIdahoNews.com