Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 9, 2022

Published September 9, 2022 at 2:13 PM MDT
Idaho GOP puts together a call of action in response to a Boise Pride Festival event, liquor licenses in Idaho are a tense topic, Reclaim Idaho is pulling its initiative off the November ballot and an update on the country's largest wildfire.

It’s Friday - which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags

Idaho Matters Boise PrideAbortionWildfires
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
