Staff
Lacey Daley

Digital Strategy Manager
Hi! I'm Lacey and here at Boise State Public Radio, I run all things digital. It's kind of a behind-the-scenes gig, but I love it – on any given day I'm editing, producing, distributing and analyzing everything from breaking news push alerts to fundraising elements to podcast launches and social media campaigns.

My background isn't in public media, but rather creative writing and teaching. In May 2015 I received my MFA in Fiction from Boise State and have spent every year since teaching and creating in the community.

I'm a big advocate for equity and inclusion and have a mild obsession with my dog, Remy (the handsomest German Wirehaired Pointer in the world). Other things I care about: bees, a good night's sleep, the Buffalo Bills and my wife – not necessarily in that order. 😉

