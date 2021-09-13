Idaho Matters: Doctors Roundtable

-
North Idaho has implemented Crisis Standards of Care and state officials continue to paint a bleak picture. Health experts are urging Idahoans to get vaccinated, wear masks and socially distance — before the Crisis Standards of Care spreads to a statewide measure.
Idaho Matters wants to share your stories about the pandemic. Have you lost a loved one to COVID-19? Are you struggling to get back to your previous life while coping with long hauler symptoms? Or are you a frontline medical worker trying to treat patients during a deadly surge of the virus?
Click here to send us your stories.
As record numbers of COVID-19 patients — most of them unvaccinated — show up for treatment in Idaho hospitals, it’s often nurses and doctors who bear the brunt of the emotional toll.
Here in Idaho, kids are back in school with districts making different decisions across the board in regards to student safety and masks. With children 12 and under not yet able to be vaccinated, many folks are questioning the safety of coming back to the classroom.
New classes, new people and new schedules are all likely stressors for college students. But now, with pandemic disruptions, social isolation and general unrest — college life may be harder than ever.
Crisis standards of care guidelines help health care providers decide who should get life-saving care—like ventilators, ICU beds and staff time. Up until now, it was a worst-case-scenario in hospitals dealing with COVID-19. Now, it's a reality.