Jazz and the American Spirit examines the great stories of Jazz across America by looking at and listening to the musicians who have created it. Saxophonist and University of Central Florida Director of Jazz Studies Jeff Rupert hosts the program, and thru music and storytelling he demonstrates how jazz is deeply connected to the history of America. Music featured in each week's program will paint a picture of America, thru jazz. Produced by WUCF FM 89.9, Orlando, Florida.

