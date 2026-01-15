Life Kit
BSPR News: Sun at 4:30 p.m.
Everyone needs a little help being a human. From sleep to saving money to parenting and more, host Marielle Segarra talks to experts to get the best advice out there. Life Kit is here to help you get it together.
You have a budget and an emergency fund (or at least know you need both) - but you want to go deeper. What else do you need to know about managing your money? Ever heard of capturing the carry on your debt, for example? Finance experts share their top tips on handling debt, investing, taxes and more.
In Dr. Saundra Dalton-Smith's book, Sacred Rest, she outlines different kinds of rest you may be craving. From the mental to the physical, Dalton-Smith shares how to identify what kind of respite you need and how to embrace rest.
Ahead of another winter storm, Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep talks with a cardiologist about how to stay safe while shoveling.
Chef and TV host Prue Leith may be an exacting judge with the bakers on The Great British Bake Off. But when it comes to the rest of us, she thinks we could all cut ourselves a bit of slack in the kitchen. That's the idea behind her cookbook, Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom. It includes flavorful and simple recipes -- but also dozens of practical cooking hacks from her 65-year culinary career. From peeling garlic to rescuing over-whipped cream, she offers strategies to help you reduce waste and prepare tricky foods with ease. This episode originally ran in November 2024.
Every year, more than 350,000 people go into cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting in the United States. CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, can help double or triple survival rates. In this episode, we'll explain the basics of this emergency procedure so you can feel empowered to help in a life-or-death situation. This episode originally published on October 26, 2023.
In January, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. released new dietary guidelines calling for a significant reset in nutrition policy and "an end to the war on saturated fat." The guidelines come with a new food pyramid that emphasizes red meat, full-fat dairy and fats. In this episode, NPR health correspondent Allison Aubrey unpacks the new guidelines and offers tried-and-true nutrition advice from the experts.
This weekend, much of the country is to be hit by a major snow storm. Experts say there are several precautions to take before a winter storm arrives in your area. A meteorologist and emergency preparedness expert share tips to prepare your home, your car and your family ahead of a big snowfall.
Children's health professionals widely recommend a strategy known as 'special time' to help reduce behavioral issues in young children. This episode explains how to do it and why this simple and free tool is so powerful. This episode originally ran October 17, 2022.
Time is precious and we never seem to have enough of it. We have to work, feed ourselves, clean our homes, take care of kids or family members, catch up with friends, sleep ... and on top of that, there are endless hobbies or pursuits we'd want to do if only we had more hours in the week. Is it any wonder we feel like we're constantly scrambling? In this episode, how to carve out time for that passion project. Life Kit experts share tips on how to be intentional about intention. This episode originally published March 13, 2025.
Traveling alone can be a great opportunity to relax, try a new experience and learn more about yourself. But if you're interested in planning a solo trip, where do you start? In this episode, we'll cover how to cope with loneliness, safety concerns when traveling alone, and how to plan while staying open to serendipity.