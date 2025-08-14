© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Diana Forgione Reads "Fire Danger High Today" by Jaye Elizabeth Elijah

By Joel Wayne
Published August 14, 2025 at 9:26 PM MDT

August is the Sunday of summer months. The last chance to cram in camping trips or swimming in the river. Historically, it’s also the hottest month of the year in the northern hemisphere, a good time to hole up during the heat of the day and a great time to stay up past your bedtime, after the sun has set, as some of the year’s most active meteor showers peak in August.

But August will always remind me of my grandmother. In the garden or the kitchen, mostly, picking raspberries or apples, cooking and blending up rhubarb or apricots. Pouring the fruit jam onto cookie sheets to dry in the oven for rolls of fruit leather, making the whole house smell like a strawberry patch in the sun.

Today, Diana Forgione reads a poem by Jaye Elizabeth Elijah called “Fire Danger High Today.” Elijah is a poet and editor-at-large for Nightboat Books. Their work has appeared in The Counter, beestung, Earth in Color, Journal Safar, and the Academy of American Poets’ Poem-a-Day series.

Our guest this month is Diana Forgione, sharing work on the theme of smoke. Forgione is a poet, writer, and editor whose work can be found in Homology Lit, Reality Beach, and Cobra Milk among other places. They are the Co-Founder of Death Rattle Literary, Head Editor for OROBORO, and a judge and workshop instructor for the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tags
Something I Heard PoetryLiterature
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
See stories by Joel Wayne

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate