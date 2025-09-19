Joel Wayne Reads "In Wolf’s Clothing" by Emily Pittinos

It's the third week of September. This month, I am sharing work on the theme of time. Today, I read a poem by Emily Pittinos, titled “In Wolf’s Clothing.” Pittinos is a Great Lakes poet and essayist teaching in Providence, RI. She is the author of a book of essays, Animal, Roadkill, Ashes, Gone as well as The Last Unkillable Thing, which won the Iowa Poetry Prize and was a finalist for a 2022 Midwest Book Award.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

