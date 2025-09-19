© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Joel Wayne Reads "In Wolf’s Clothing" by Emily Pittinos

By Joel Wayne
Published September 19, 2025 at 5:37 PM MDT

It's the third week of September. This month, I am sharing work on the theme of time. Today, I read a poem by Emily Pittinos, titled “In Wolf’s Clothing.” Pittinos is a Great Lakes poet and essayist teaching in Providence, RI. She is the author of a book of essays, Animal, Roadkill, Ashes, Gone as well as The Last Unkillable Thing, which won the Iowa Poetry Prize and was a finalist for a 2022 Midwest Book Award.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tags
Something I Heard LiteraturePoetry
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
See stories by Joel Wayne

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate