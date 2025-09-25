© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maintenance at Brundage stations Tuesday may cause disruptions to McCall signals. Thank you for your patience.
Donate Today
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Joel Wayne Reads "Because I Could Not Stop for Death" by Emily Dickinson

By Joel Wayne
Published September 25, 2025 at 2:45 PM MDT

It's the final full week of September. This month, I am sharing work on the theme of time. Today, I read a poem by Emily Dickinson, titled “Because I Could Not Stop for Death.” Dickinson remains one of America’s best-loved poets, though she was largely unknown during her lifetime. Her first collection was published in 1890, four years after her death, and was so successful it had 11 reprintings in two years.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tags
Something I Heard Poetry
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
See stories by Joel Wayne

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate