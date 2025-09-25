Joel Wayne Reads "Because I Could Not Stop for Death" by Emily Dickinson

It's the final full week of September. This month, I am sharing work on the theme of time. Today, I read a poem by Emily Dickinson, titled “Because I Could Not Stop for Death.” Dickinson remains one of America’s best-loved poets, though she was largely unknown during her lifetime. Her first collection was published in 1890, four years after her death, and was so successful it had 11 reprintings in two years.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.