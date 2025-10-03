Natalie Disney Reads "Dandelion Wine" by Gregory Alan Isakov

“I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house,” Nathaniel Hawthorne wrote.

It’s October, which to me always feels like a changing of the guard. September offers up the dregs of summer, November is the official start of the holiday season, and October, right between them, is the linchpin of autumn. Apples, mountains of zucchini and pumpkins, those Halloween stores that haunt old Shopko’s and then disappear six weeks later. It’s all very fleeting. Even a single day in October can give you a taste of the changing seasons: you start the morning in a jacket but it’s too warm to wear it come lunch, and by four o’clock, you’re ready to lay in the grass somewhere, dozing in the sun.

It's the first week in October. Our guest this month is Natalie Disney, joining us to share works on the theme of autumn. Today, she reads a song by Gregory Alan Isakov called "Dandelion Wine." Isakov is a Colorado-based horticulturalist and musician with seven studio albums to his name. His 2019 album, Evening Machines, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Folk Album

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.