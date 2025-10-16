© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Natalie Disney Reads "And Now It’s September" by Barbara Crooker

By Joel Wayne
Published October 16, 2025 at 8:32 PM MDT

Every month on the program, we ask a writer to select short works of poetry and prose, one for each week of the month, all on a specific theme. This October, Natalie Disney joins us to share works on the theme of autumn. Today, she reads a poem by Barbara Crooker called, “And Now It’s September.” Crooker has published ten poetry collections, with her decorated work appearing in hundreds of outlets, including The Sun, BBC, and The Writer’s Almanac. Her most recent collection, Slow Wreckage, was published by Grayson Books in 2024.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tags
Something I Heard Poetry
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
See stories by Joel Wayne

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate