Natalie Disney Reads "Samhain" by Annie Finch

On today's show, I asked our guest this month, Natalie Disney, to share how she went about selecting work along the theme of autumn.

"I decided that change is the sort of behavior of fall we're so transfixed by," Disney said. "And from a writing perspective, I think at the heart of every story is change. All seasons represent change - I think fall does so in an especially poetic or reverent way."

In light of the season, as both the temperature and the leaves begin to drop, Disney shared a poem by Annie Finch, called “Samhain.” Finch is the author of seven volumes of poetry, including Eve and Calendars, both finalists for the National Poetry Series. Her verse plays and theater rituals have been featured at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Carnegie Hall, and the American Opera Project.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

