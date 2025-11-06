© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Stephanie Reents Reads an Excerpt from Laurie Frankel’s Novel, “One Two Three"

By Joel Wayne
Published November 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM MST

"Color helps to express light. Not the physical phenomenon, but the only light that really exists, that in the artist's brain,” Henri Matisse said.

It's the first week in November. Our guest this month is Stephanie Reents, joining us to share works on the theme of color. Today, she reads an excerpt from Laurie Frankel’s novel, “One Two Three.” Frankel is the author of five novels, including the New York Times bestselling Family Family. Her latest book, Enormous Wings, will be published by MacMillan in May 2026.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
