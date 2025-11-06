Stephanie Reents Reads an Excerpt from Laurie Frankel’s Novel, “One Two Three"

"Color helps to express light. Not the physical phenomenon, but the only light that really exists, that in the artist's brain,” Henri Matisse said.

It's the first week in November. Our guest this month is Stephanie Reents, joining us to share works on the theme of color. Today, she reads an excerpt from Laurie Frankel’s novel, “One Two Three.” Frankel is the author of five novels, including the New York Times bestselling Family Family. Her latest book, Enormous Wings, will be published by MacMillan in May 2026.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

