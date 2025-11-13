© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Stephanie Reents Reads an Excerpt from Daphne Kalotay’s Novel, “Blue Hours"

By Joel Wayne
Published November 13, 2025 at 10:00 AM MST

It’s the second week of November and, this month, we’re hearing works on the theme of color.

Our guest writer this month, Stephanie Reents, joins us to share an excerpt from Daphne Kalotay’s novel, “Blue Hours.” Kalotay is the author of Calamity and Other Stories, which was shortlisted for the Story Prize, and a trio of award winning novels. Her most recent collection, The Archivists, won the Grace Paley Prize.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
