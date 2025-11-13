Stephanie Reents Reads an Excerpt from Daphne Kalotay’s Novel, “Blue Hours"

It’s the second week of November and, this month, we’re hearing works on the theme of color.

Our guest writer this month, Stephanie Reents, joins us to share an excerpt from Daphne Kalotay’s novel, “Blue Hours.” Kalotay is the author of Calamity and Other Stories, which was shortlisted for the Story Prize, and a trio of award winning novels. Her most recent collection, The Archivists, won the Grace Paley Prize.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.