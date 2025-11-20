© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Stephanie Reents Shares an Excerpt from “Down from Cascom Mountain” by Ann Joslin Williams

By Joel Wayne
Published November 20, 2025 at 10:00 AM MST

Wassily Kandinsky, the Russian pioneer of abstract painting, had a neurological condition known as synesthesia. This simply means that the experience of one sense stimulates a second, seemingly unrelated sense. The most common form of this condition is seeing colors when hearing or reading letters and numbers.

But for Kandinsky, it was music and color that were inextricably linked. When he heard notes from a symphony, he could see colors before him. In fact, he once said, “the sound of colors is so definite that it would be hard to find anyone who would express bright yellow with bass notes or dark lake with treble.”

Joining the show this month to share works along the theme of color, Stephanie Reents reads an excerpt from Ann Joslin Williams novel, “Down from Cascom Mountain.” A former Stegner Fellow, Williams is the author of The Woman in the Woods, a collection of linked stories which won the Spokane Prize. Her latest novel, Skyland, is forthcoming from Islandport Press, in May 2026.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
