Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Stephanie Reents Reads an Excerpt from Her Novel, “We Loved to Run"

By Joel Wayne
Published November 27, 2025 at 10:00 AM MST

This November, we’re exploring works along the theme of color. Today, author Stephanie Reents joins the program to share an excerpt from her own novel, We Loved to Run. Reents is the author of a story collection, The Kissing List, and a biblio-memoir called, I Meant to Kill Ye, chronicling her journey into the strange void at the heart of Cormac McCarthy’s Blood Meridian. Her newest book, We Loved to Run, was published by Penguin Random House in August 2025.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Something I Heard FictionLiterature
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
