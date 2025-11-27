Stephanie Reents Reads an Excerpt from Her Novel, “We Loved to Run"

This November, we’re exploring works along the theme of color. Today, author Stephanie Reents joins the program to share an excerpt from her own novel, We Loved to Run. Reents is the author of a story collection, The Kissing List, and a biblio-memoir called, I Meant to Kill Ye, chronicling her journey into the strange void at the heart of Cormac McCarthy’s Blood Meridian. Her newest book, We Loved to Run, was published by Penguin Random House in August 2025.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.