Anna Caritj Reads an Excerpt from “The Dead” by James Joyce

“I wonder if the snow loves the trees and fields, that it kisses them so gently?,” Lewis Caroll writes in Through the Looking Glass. “And then it covers them up snug, you know, with a white quilt; and perhaps it says, "Go to sleep, darlings, till the summer comes again."

It’s December and this month we’re hearing works along the theme of frost. Today, our guest Anna Caritj shares an excerpt from The Dead by James Joyce. Joyce was an Irish novelist known for his expansive style of writing across modern classics like Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, Dubliners, and Ulysses, a book Vladimir Nabokov called “a divine work of art.”

