Anna Caritj Reads an Excerpt from "The Dead" by James Joyce

By Joel Wayne
Published December 4, 2025

“I wonder if the snow loves the trees and fields, that it kisses them so gently?,” Lewis Caroll writes in Through the Looking Glass. “And then it covers them up snug, you know, with a white quilt; and perhaps it says, "Go to sleep, darlings, till the summer comes again."

It’s December and this month we’re hearing works along the theme of frost. Today, our guest Anna Caritj shares an excerpt from The Dead by James Joyce. Joyce was an Irish novelist known for his expansive style of writing across modern classics like Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, Dubliners, and Ulysses, a book Vladimir Nabokov called “a divine work of art.”

I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
