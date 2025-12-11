Anna Caritj Reads “The Windhover” by Gerard Manley Hopkins

I asked our guest this month, Anna Caritj, what December means to her.

“When I first moved to Idaho, it was December. It was cold and snowy. And one of the first things I saw when I came here that made me fall in love with the place was a kestrel,” she said. “I was taking a run in the snow…and there was a kestrel hovering and hunting. The sight of the kestrel with the foothills behind sort of made me feel like I was home.”

This month, we’re hearing works along the theme of frost. Today, Caritj reads “The Windhover,” a poem by Gerard Manley Hopkins. After becoming a priest, Hopkins burned all his poems, and didn’t write again for many years. He’s now regarded as one of the greatest poets of the Victorian era.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

