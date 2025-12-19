Anna Caritj Reads an Excerpt from Her Story, “Sweet Alice”

It’s December. The days are short and the nights are long, and you often wake to find the trees painted with a brittle skin of ice. It’s easy to feel cold or a little down, to want to stay inside, and climb back under the covers. But on these mornings, I turn to an image summoned by the novelist Margaret George: “Hope is a straw hat hanging beside a window covered with frost.”

This month, we’re hearing works along the theme of frost. Today, Caritj reads an excerpt from her own story, “Sweet Alice.” Raised in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, Caritj is the author of Leda and the Swan, published by Riverhead in 2021. She teaches creative writing in Boise State University’s MFA program.

