Something I Heard

Anna Caritj Reads an Excerpt from Her Story, “Sweet Alice”

By Joel Wayne
Published December 19, 2025 at 2:05 PM MST

It’s December. The days are short and the nights are long, and you often wake to find the trees painted with a brittle skin of ice. It’s easy to feel cold or a little down, to want to stay inside, and climb back under the covers. But on these mornings, I turn to an image summoned by the novelist Margaret George: “Hope is a straw hat hanging beside a window covered with frost.”

This month, we’re hearing works along the theme of frost. Today, Caritj reads an excerpt from her own story, “Sweet Alice.” Raised in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, Caritj is the author of Leda and the Swan, published by Riverhead in 2021. She teaches creative writing in Boise State University’s MFA program.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
