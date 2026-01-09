© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Nic Darlinton Reads “Winter Sleep” by Mary Oliver

By Joel Wayne
Published January 9, 2026 at 1:34 PM MST

I asked our guest this month, Nic Darlinton, what feeling the month of January evokes in him.

“January is a time of cold and isolation and sort of avoiding what’s outside,” Darlinton said. “But it’s also a time of planning and the calendar tells us it’s a time of hope and newness. Even though in the real world, that hasn’t happened yet. In the weather, in the season, it’s not reflected. It’s kind of waiting in a gate to be released."

It’s the second week of January and, this month, we’re hearing works along the theme of hibernation. Today, Nic Darlinton reads “Winter Sleep,” a poem by Mary Oliver. Oliver was a many-times-decorated American poet who found her inspiration in nature. She released over two dozen collections of poetry and was called “far and away, this country's best-selling poet,” by the New York Times. She died in 2019.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tags
Something I Heard LiteraturePoetry
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster of You Know The Place, and later as a contract producer for Reader’s Corner. The former ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms and nude retreats for the story. The latter is now in its 22nd year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors.
See stories by Joel Wayne

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate