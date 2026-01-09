Nic Darlinton Reads “Winter Sleep” by Mary Oliver

I asked our guest this month, Nic Darlinton, what feeling the month of January evokes in him.

“January is a time of cold and isolation and sort of avoiding what’s outside,” Darlinton said. “But it’s also a time of planning and the calendar tells us it’s a time of hope and newness. Even though in the real world, that hasn’t happened yet. In the weather, in the season, it’s not reflected. It’s kind of waiting in a gate to be released."

It’s the second week of January and, this month, we’re hearing works along the theme of hibernation. Today, Nic Darlinton reads “Winter Sleep,” a poem by Mary Oliver. Oliver was a many-times-decorated American poet who found her inspiration in nature. She released over two dozen collections of poetry and was called “far and away, this country's best-selling poet,” by the New York Times. She died in 2019.

