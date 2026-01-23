I asked our guest this month, Nic Darlinton, how he went about picking works along the theme of hibernation.

“I first had to think about hibernation in its various forms, and the central idea of... abandoning who or what you are for a minute,” Nic said. “From that not existing, I kept finding small moments in different pieces that matched that absence of self. Because to hibernate, you’re still yourself but there’s just a blank spot in time. You leave yourself in some way."

It’s the fourth Thursday in January and we’re hearing works along the theme of hibernation this month. Today, Nic Darlinton reads an excerpt from Shaun Tan’s “Tales from the Inner City.” Tan is an Australian writer, filmmaker, and artist. His short film adaptation of his 2000 picture book, “The Lost Thing,” won an Academy Award in 2010.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Today’s excerpt is recited by permission from the author and the title's publisher, Arthur A. Levine Books.