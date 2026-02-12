Alan Heathcock Reads an Excerpt from Sherwood Anderson’s “Winesburg, OH”

“February is a complicated month,” writer Alan Heathcock said, when I asked him about the year’s shortest month. “On one hand, it’s a month when I can think deeply. Everything is still kind of in hibernation. I can just sit there in my burrow and read and think. There’s a beautiful quietude to it."

“At the same time, you begin to feel the distance between you and everything else that’s outside, in their own burrows. You want to climb out. Hoping for that groundhog to say that we don’t have much longer to see our friends again."

It’s the second week of February and we’re hearing works along the theme of home this month. Today, Alan Heathcock reads an excerpt from Sherwood Anderson’s linked story collection, “Winesburg, OH.” Anderson was an author of novels and short stories who began writing full-time after suffering a nervous breakdown at the age of 36. He wrote eloquently about the loneliness of small town life, and influenced writers like Ernest Hemingway, William Faulkner, and F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.