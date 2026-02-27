© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Something I Heard

Alan Heathcock Reads an Excerpt from His Story, "Ne'er-do-wells"

By Joel Wayne
Published February 27, 2026 at 12:07 PM MST

“I am convinced that most people do not grow up. We find parking spaces and honor our credit cards. We marry and dare to have children and call that growing up,” Maya Angelou writes in her book of essays, “Letter to my Daughter.” “We may act sophisticated and worldly but I believe we feel safest when we go inside ourselves and find home, a place where we belong and maybe the only place we really do.”

It’s the fourth and final week of February and we’re hearing works along the theme of home this month. Today, Alan Heathcock reads an excerpt from his own story, "Ne'er-do-wells.” Heathcock is the author of the novel “40” and a decorated collection of short stories, “Volt”, named a best book of the year by GQ, Publishers Weekly, Salon, and other outlets.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Something I Heard Literature Fiction
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
