Alan Heathcock Reads an Excerpt from His Story, "Ne'er-do-wells"

“I am convinced that most people do not grow up. We find parking spaces and honor our credit cards. We marry and dare to have children and call that growing up,” Maya Angelou writes in her book of essays, “Letter to my Daughter.” “We may act sophisticated and worldly but I believe we feel safest when we go inside ourselves and find home, a place where we belong and maybe the only place we really do.”

It’s the fourth and final week of February and we’re hearing works along the theme of home this month. Today, Alan Heathcock reads an excerpt from his own story, "Ne'er-do-wells.” Heathcock is the author of the novel “40” and a decorated collection of short stories, “Volt”, named a best book of the year by GQ, Publishers Weekly, Salon, and other outlets.

