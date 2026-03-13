© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Hunter Trio Ticket Giveaway
Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Sara Nicholson Reads "Love" by Friedrich Hölderlin

By Joel Wayne
Published March 13, 2026 at 6:50 PM MDT

“It’s supposed to be the start of spring. The vernal equinox is in March. But it’s actually really cold, so I don’t really accept that,” Sara Nicholson said, when I asked her how she feels about the month of March.

It’s the second week of March and we’re hearing works along the theme of rebirth this month. Today, Sara Nicholson reads a poem by Friedrich Hölderlin, simply titled “Love.” Hölderlin was a German poet and philosopher known for his contributions to Romanticism and German idealism. He often blended imagery from Greek mythology and Christianity, and the philosopher Martin Heidegger once dubbed him, “our greatest poet.”

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tags
Something I Heard Poetry
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate