Sara Nicholson Reads "Love" by Friedrich Hölderlin

“It’s supposed to be the start of spring. The vernal equinox is in March. But it’s actually really cold, so I don’t really accept that,” Sara Nicholson said, when I asked her how she feels about the month of March.

It’s the second week of March and we’re hearing works along the theme of rebirth this month. Today, Sara Nicholson reads a poem by Friedrich Hölderlin, simply titled “Love.” Hölderlin was a German poet and philosopher known for his contributions to Romanticism and German idealism. He often blended imagery from Greek mythology and Christianity, and the philosopher Martin Heidegger once dubbed him, “our greatest poet.”

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.