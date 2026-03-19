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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Sara Nicholson Reads “Be Drunk” by Charles Baudelelaire

By Joel Wayne
Published March 19, 2026 at 2:05 PM MDT

What is March, as a month? When you’re young, March represents your first long vacation since the holidays, with the looming promise of spring break. But after you’ve left school, March turns into something else entirely. You think of the first day of spring, obviously. If you’re a walker or biker, the weather starts playing nice for your strolls or rolls. If you’re a gardener, you begin to spot the hairyness around the yard, feel the itch to get starters in the ground. But to me, even as an adult, there’s always a hint of that childhood energy bouncing around this month.

Like Hal Borland said: “March is a tomboy with tousled hair, a mischievous smile, mud on her shoes and a laugh in her voice… March is February with a smile and April with a sniffle. March is a problem child with a twinkle in its eye.”

It’s the third week of March and we’re hearing works along the theme of rebirth this month. Today, Sara Nicholson reads a poem by Charles Baudelaire, titled “Be Drunk.” Sometimes dubbed the first Modernist, Baudelaire was a highly influential French poet, best known for his collection, Les Fleurs du mal (The Flowers of Evil), which pondered the changing nature of beauty against the backdrop of Paris during the Industrial Revolution.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard Poetry
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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