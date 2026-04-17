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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Christian Winn Reads "Degrees of Gray in Philipsburg” by Richard Hugo

By Joel Wayne
Published April 17, 2026 at 5:35 PM MDT

“The rain ...falls upon the just and the unjust alike; a thing which would not happen if I were superintending the rain's affairs,” Mark Twain wrote, riffing on the Bible in his autobiography. “No, I would rain softly and sweetly on the just, but if I caught a sample of the unjust outdoors, I would drown him.”

It’s the third week of April and we’re hearing works along the theme of rain this month. Today, Christian Winn reads a poem by Richard Hugo, titled “Degrees of Gray in Philipsburg.” Born in 1923, Hugo served as a bombardier in WWII before going on to publish over a dozen collections of poetry, much of it reflecting on the sleepy towns of the Pacific Northwest. Hugo House, a literary writing nonprofit in Seattle, is named after him.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard PoetryMontana
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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