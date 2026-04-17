Christian Winn Reads "Degrees of Gray in Philipsburg” by Richard Hugo

“The rain ...falls upon the just and the unjust alike; a thing which would not happen if I were superintending the rain's affairs,” Mark Twain wrote, riffing on the Bible in his autobiography. “No, I would rain softly and sweetly on the just, but if I caught a sample of the unjust outdoors, I would drown him.”

It’s the third week of April and we’re hearing works along the theme of rain this month. Today, Christian Winn reads a poem by Richard Hugo, titled “Degrees of Gray in Philipsburg.” Born in 1923, Hugo served as a bombardier in WWII before going on to publish over a dozen collections of poetry, much of it reflecting on the sleepy towns of the Pacific Northwest. Hugo House, a literary writing nonprofit in Seattle, is named after him.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

