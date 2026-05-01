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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Christian Winn Reads His Prose Poem, “Hold"

By Joel Wayne
Published May 1, 2026 at 1:32 PM MDT

It’s the final week of April and we’re hearing writing along the theme of rain this month. Today, Christian Winn shares one of his own works, a prose poem titled “Hold.” Winn is the author of the story collections, Naked Me and What's Wrong With You is What's Wrong With Me. He served as Idaho’s writer-in-residence from 2016-2019 and produces the popular summer reading series, Campfire Stories.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard Poetry
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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