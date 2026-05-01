Christian Winn Reads His Prose Poem, “Hold"
It’s the final week of April and we’re hearing writing along the theme of rain this month. Today, Christian Winn shares one of his own works, a prose poem titled “Hold.” Winn is the author of the story collections, Naked Me and What's Wrong With You is What's Wrong With Me. He served as Idaho’s writer-in-residence from 2016-2019 and produces the popular summer reading series, Campfire Stories.
Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.