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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Samantha Silva Reads “With Child” by Genevieve Taggard

By Joel Wayne
Published May 7, 2026 at 8:52 PM MDT

Last week, my wife and I were out for a walk in the park with our friends, LD and Jo, and their daughter, Gema. It was a warm evening after work and the whole neighborhood was out. Big kids playing flag football, little kids loping after ducks. At one point, Jo was carrying Gema under her arm like a football and jogging back and forth. Gema was laughing hysterically. She’s about 15 months and isn’t talking much yet. Anytime they’d stop, Gema would make the sign for please - or, I guess her version of the sign for please - swiping her hand across her belly, again and again. Please, please, please. Please one more, Mom.

Our theme this month is motherhood, that awesome state Gilda Radner called “…an act of infinite optimism.”

It’s the first full week of May and we’re hearing writing along the theme of motherhood this month. Today, Samantha Silva shares a poem by Genevieve Taggard, titled “With Child.” Born in tiny Waitsburg, Washington and raised in Hawaii, Taggard was one of the first scholars of Emily Dickinson’s work, penning an acclaimed biography of the reclusive poet in 1930. Taggard was an accomplished poet in her own right, with 13 collections to her name. She died in 1948 at the age of 53.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard Poetry
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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