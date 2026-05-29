Samantha Silva Reads "The Daffodils” by Shara Lessley

“There are so many poems in the history of poems that have been written about motherhood that are angel-in-the-house-type poems. About how wonderful and self-sacrificing mothers are,” our guest, Samantha Silva, said. “I’m much more interested in writing about the ambiguities and the ambivalence and the bittersweetness."

It’s the fourth and final week of May. We’re hearing writing along the theme of motherhood this month. Today, Samantha Silva shares a poem by Shara Lessley, titled “The Daffodils.” Lessley is a writer and teacher whose poems have appeared in the Pushcart Prize Anthology, Best American Poetry series, and many, many other places. She’s published two collections, her most recent winning the Sheila Motton Prize.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.