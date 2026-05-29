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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Samantha Silva Reads "The Daffodils” by Shara Lessley

By Joel Wayne
Published May 29, 2026 at 1:50 PM MDT

“There are so many poems in the history of poems that have been written about motherhood that are angel-in-the-house-type poems. About how wonderful and self-sacrificing mothers are,” our guest, Samantha Silva, said. “I’m much more interested in writing about the ambiguities and the ambivalence and the bittersweetness."

It’s the fourth and final week of May. We’re hearing writing along the theme of motherhood this month. Today, Samantha Silva shares a poem by Shara Lessley, titled “The Daffodils.” Lessley is a writer and teacher whose poems have appeared in the Pushcart Prize Anthology, Best American Poetry series, and many, many other places. She’s published two collections, her most recent winning the Sheila Motton Prize.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard Poetry
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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