Natanya Biskar Reads “Ghosts” by Emily Dickinson

“I thrive in the fall. I thrive in sweaters. I thrive in the golden light of this time of year, the leaves changing, the color,” said our guest this month, Natanya Biskar.

It’s the second week of October and we’re hearing writing along the theme of haunted this month. Today, Natanya Biskar shares a poem by Emily Dickinson, simply titled “Ghosts." Dickinson remains one of America’s best-loved poets, though she was largely unknown during her lifetime. Her first collection was published in 1890, four years after her death, and was so successful it had 11 reprintings in two years.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.