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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Natanya Biskar Reads “Ghosts” by Emily Dickinson

By Joel Wayne
Published October 8, 2026 at 2:00 PM MDT

“I thrive in the fall. I thrive in sweaters. I thrive in the golden light of this time of year, the leaves changing, the color,” said our guest this month, Natanya Biskar.

It’s the second week of October and we’re hearing writing along the theme of haunted this month. Today, Natanya Biskar shares a poem by Emily Dickinson, simply titled “Ghosts." Dickinson remains one of America’s best-loved poets, though she was largely unknown during her lifetime. Her first collection was published in 1890, four years after her death, and was so successful it had 11 reprintings in two years.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard PoetryLiterature
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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