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Arts & Culture
Something I Heard

Natanya Biskar Reads an Excerpt from “The Mountain” by Nicole Cullen

By Joel Wayne
Published October 15, 2026 at 2:00 PM MDT

It’s October and our theme this month is haunted, a word with many definitions. Haunted can refer to a locale’s inhabitation of a ghost or supernatural being; likewise a person can be said to haunt a place, just by frequently visiting; and even an idea, a puzzle, or thought can haunt your mind, simply by continually bothering you. It strikes me that the idea of haunting is really about presence, especially the presence of someone or something that won’t leave you alone.

“We haunt other people’s history and meaning, reflecting it in everything we do ourselves,” Laura Chouette writes in her poetry collection, The Willow Song. “Yet we are cursed with our own ghosts — ones that maybe others will be blessed to chase, in order to forget their own.”

It’s the third week of October and we’re hearing writing along the theme of haunted this month. Today, Natanya Biskar shares a story excerpt by Nicole Cullen, titled “The Mountain.” Cullen’s Pushcart-winning work has appeared in Ploughshares and The Dublin Review. She earned an MFA from the Michener Center for Writers and teaches creative writing at Boise State University.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard FictionLiterature
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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