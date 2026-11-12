Mitch Wieland Reads “Arena” by John Kinsella

“October in Boise - I’ve been here 30 years - is such a beautiful month, with the light and the warm summer days,” our guest this month, Mitch Wieland said. “November is finally the cool weather. It always feels like a profound change to me.”

It’s the second week of November. We’re hearing writing along the theme of reclamation this month. Today, Mitch Wieland shares a poem called “Arena” by John Kinsella. Kinsella is the author of more than seventy books of poetry, fiction, criticism, plays, collaborative and edited works, such as The Penguin Book of Australian Poetry. His most recent collection of poetry, The Darkest Pastoral, was published by Norton in 2025.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.