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Something I Heard

Mitch Wieland Reads “Arena” by John Kinsella

By Joel Wayne
Published November 12, 2026 at 3:33 PM MST

“October in Boise - I’ve been here 30 years - is such a beautiful month, with the light and the warm summer days,” our guest this month, Mitch Wieland said. “November is finally the cool weather. It always feels like a profound change to me.”

It’s the second week of November. We’re hearing writing along the theme of reclamation this month. Today, Mitch Wieland shares a poem called “Arena” by John Kinsella. Kinsella is the author of more than seventy books of poetry, fiction, criticism, plays, collaborative and edited works, such as The Penguin Book of Australian Poetry. His most recent collection of poetry, The Darkest Pastoral, was published by Norton in 2025.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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Something I Heard PoetryLiterature
Joel Wayne
I started working with Boise State Public Radio in 2018, first as a freelance podcaster and co-host of You Know The Place, which ran for six award-winning seasons, visiting funeral homes, ostrich farms, and nude retreats for the story. I later began working as a contract producer on Reader’s Corner and Something I Heard, the former in its 24th year of interviewing NYT-bestselling, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning authors, the latter a bite-sized literary break, along a monthly theme.
See stories by Joel Wayne

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