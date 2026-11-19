Before her death in Auschwitz at the age of 29, Etty Hillesum experienced spiritual awakenings even in her darkest days. Hillesum was a writer and thinker, Dutch and Jewish, later known for her letters and journals about time under Nazi occupation in the Netherlands. Her work was finally collected and published in 1981 under the title “An Interrupted Life.” She wrote not of finding ecstasy in external things, but allowing life to happen and finding peace within.

“I know and share the many sorrows a human being can experience, but I do not cling to them,” she wrote. “They pass through me, like life itself, as a broad eternal stream.”

She’d witnessed her entire family’s disappearance - parents and two brothers - all at the hands of the Nazi regime, all later killed. Her final written words were a postcard dropped from a train, thanking those left behind in the ghetto for their “kindness and care.”

“Ultimately, we have just one moral duty,” she’d written the year before. “To reclaim large areas of peace in ourselves, more and more peace, and to reflect it toward others. And the more peace there is in us, the more peace there will also be in our troubled world.”

It’s the third week of November and we’re hearing writing along the theme of reclamation this month. Today, Mitch Wieland shares a poem by Robert Wrigley, titled “After a Rainstorm." A poet and educator with fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts, Wrigley has published over 15 collections of poetry, including his most recent, “A True Account of Myself as a Bird.”

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.