“It felt to me like coming back to something from the past…or something that’s been lost, and trying to get it back, trying to reclaim it for your own,” our guest this month, Mitch Wieland said, about this month’s theme. “In my book, the two teenagers in the last act of the book, go back to their abandoned town near Fukushima to try to reclaim it…to try to make this empty town their own again.”

It’s the fourth and final week of November. We’re hearing writing along the theme of reclamation this month. Today, Mitch Wieland shares an excerpt from his new novel, “The Ghosts of Okuma,” recently named a Kirkus Editor’s Pick. Wieland is the author of Willy Slater’s Lane and God’s Dogs, a finalist for the John Gardner Fiction Book Award. Wieland is the founding editor of the Idaho Review and serves as the current Idaho Writer in Residence.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.