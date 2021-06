BSPR News: Mon-Thurs at 6 p.m.

The Daily is the radio edition of the popular podcast by the same name, produced by The New York Times. Host Michael Barbaro provides an irresistible layman’s approach to some of the most compelling and complicated stories of our time. In conversations with Times journalists, their sources and newsmakers of all kinds, Barbaro delivers a daily, deep dive into one or two of the day’s buzziest news stories.

Official website: nytimes.com/column/the-daily