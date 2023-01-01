BSPR News: Thursdays at 7 p.m.

The Middle with Jeremy Hobson is a live, weekly national call-in talk show, focused on elevating the voices of Americans in the middle -- geographically, politically or philosophically. These Americans are very important when it comes to who ends up in power and what gets done, but they are often left out of the national conversation. Host Jeremy Hobson, formerly of Here & Now and Marketplace, will be joined each week by two panel guests and take calls on some of the most important issues facing the country.

To participate in the program, listeners can make a toll-free call to: 844-4MIDDLE (844-464-3353) or get in touch at listentothemiddle.com.