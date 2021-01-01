© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

World Cafe
BSPR Music: Mon, Tues, Wed & Fri 6 - 8 p.m.; Thurs 6 - 7 p.m.
Hosted by Raina Douris

World Cafe, launched on October 14, 1991, is known by artists, appreciative audiences and the radio and music industries as an influential source for music discovery. The two-hour daily program features a mix of artist interviews with in-studio performances by both established and emerging artists. The music selection encompasses singer-songwriters, classic rock, indie rock, Americana, alt-country, blues, world music, R&B and soul.