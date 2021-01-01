BSPR Music: Mon, Tues, Wed & Fri 6 - 8 p.m.; Thurs 6 - 7 p.m.

World Cafe, launched on October 14, 1991, is known by artists, appreciative audiences and the radio and music industries as an influential source for music discovery. The two-hour daily program features a mix of artist interviews with in-studio performances by both established and emerging artists. The music selection encompasses singer-songwriters, classic rock, indie rock, Americana, alt-country, blues, world music, R&B and soul.