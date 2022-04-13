Bogus Basin to re-open for one day: 'Supply Chain Saturday'

Bogus Basin ski area will re-open for one final day of winter recreation this Saturday, April 16.

The mountain received more snow this week than the entire months of February and March, according to a press release.

Earlier in the week, operators had posted a tongue-in-cheek photo of new snowfall with the caption, "Due to supply chain issues, your February order of snow has now been delivered. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Public reaction to that post spurred staff to find a way to re-open, dubbing the single-day finale, "Supply Chain Saturday."

Bogus Basin's full-time staff will operate the mountain Saturday, as seasonal employees were released when the ski season ended earlier this month.

Three lifts will be operating; Deer Point, Morning Star and Coach. Discounted lift tickets are available but advance purchase is recommended. Equipment rentals and limited food and beverage service at Simplot Lodge will be available.

According to the National Weather Service, additional snow is likely Wednesday and Thursday at Bogus Basin, with temperatures staying below freezing until Saturday.

