Idaho’s premiere Paralympian visits Morning Edition from Paris

Muffy Davis has been an Idaho public servant for a while now – as an Idaho House representative and as the current Chair of the Blaine County Commission. But much of the rest of the world knows her as a gold medal-winning Paralympian in the summer and winter games. And lately, she’s racing across Paris … not as a Paralympian but as a governing board member of the International Paralympic Committee.

“It has been amazing. They have done a fabulous job here,” said Davis. “The stands have been full. Everyone has been fully embracing these games.”

And while the games are filled to the brim with stories of inspiration, Davis said, above all, they are a premiere global showcase of excellence.

“If there was one message I could pass along to the people listening is that “paralympics” mean “parallel to the Olympics,” said Davis. “These are elite level athletes.”

From Paris, Davis visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to share her enthusiasm for this year’s showcase and how much she’s looking forward to the paralympics returning to the United States.

GEORGE PRENTICE: It's Morning Edition. Good morning. I'm George Prentice. Here in Idaho. We know Marianna Davis as well. Muffy Davis, a member of the Idaho House of Representatives until a few years ago, currently the chair of the Blaine County Commission. Much of the rest of the world, as we do, knows Muffy Davis as one of the finest athletes in the world, a medalist in three Paralympics - Summer and Winter games; and today she's a governing board member of the International Paralympic Committee. And this morning, Muffy Davis joins us from Paris, where it is nearly evening there.

MUFFY DAVIS: Well, it's so fun to be able to join you. Thanks for inviting me, George.

PRENTICE: Well, talk to me about Paris. We've been watching and it looks like Paris has been an ideal host city.

DAVIS: It has been amazing. They have done a fabulous job here. I was fortunate… I came for the last week of the Olympic Games with Team USA and got to see that, and then we had our transition over here and now the Paralympic Games. And I have to tell you, Paris is just an amazing city, as we all know. But they put on a good show and they've done an amazing, terrific job here highlighting the Paralympic Games, one of the top sporting events in the world.

PRENTICE: What venues have you seen?

DAVIS: We've seen wheelchair rugby,,,the first game - Team USA against Canada. Oh my gosh, it was an amazing game. And we will see where they end up. Hopefully they get onto the medals stand because I'm fortunate enough I get to be giving medals out to rugby, so that will be fun. Today, we went to blind football, which is the stadium where the beach volleyball was for the Olympics. So right under the Eiffel Tower. It is one of the most amazing sports and I always love it. So, if people get a chance to watch these athletes… watch their ball-handling skills and they have zero sight, they can't see one thing, and yet they're kicking the soccer ball, passing to each other amazingly….it was terrific. We saw Team USA win against Iran In goalball. We haven't made it yet out to sitting volleyball or basketball, but hope to get to there.

PRENTICE: On your social media feed, there’s a great photo of you with what is called a “freewheel wheelchair attachment.” And the attachment was there because it was for the Olympic torch. What was that like, being a torch bearer in Paris?

DAVIS: It was great. Ironically, the freewheel wheelchair attachment is made there in Boise and a friend. Pat Doherty, is the owner, and he had a gold one made for me to bring to Paris. So I got to use that and it was a fantastic. We were able to do the torch relay, the day of the opening ceremonies in a park right here in downtown Paris, where we had those amazing horses that were in the opening ceremonies of the Olympics, kind of escorted us through the relay, and it was fun. The people were so excited and all out there and just really embracing, I have to say, the Paris community and all the people. The stands have been full Everyone is fully embracing these Paralympic Games like it was any other amazing sporting competition… as it is.

PRENTICE: We certainly think of them as inspirational. But I have to remember that that is secondary because the Paralympics are… and always will be primarily a showcase of some of the best athletes in the world competing alongside their peers.

DAVIS: If there's one message I think I could pass along to the viewers and to people listening is that the Paralympic Games are just as competitive. It means “parallel to the Olympic Games”. They are elite level athletes with physical or intellectual disabilities that have been training for years to get that chance to participate and compete and show off their best, just like Olympic athletes. Once every four years it happens and this is their chance to showcase their athleticism and hopefully go home with a medal.

PRENTICE: And it's something like 15% of the world's population that has some form of disability.

DAVIS: 1.3 billion. So we have been really working with the Paralympic governing board level to embrace what we say: “Sports change lives.” And what we mean through that is we are a model that we can utilize to show the world of what is possible for everyone. I chose to do it through sports. Other people with disabilities are doctors, lawyers, professors.. all over the world. And so we utilize sports as the model to show that anything is possible. Whatever you want to accomplish, it can be done.

PRENTICE: Going to Paris is one thing, but I think Los Angeles is most certainly within the reach of a lot of our listeners. So it's pretty exciting that the games will be in LA in four short years.

DAVIS: I am so excited, George. This is going to be kind of the opportunity for the US to really highlight and showcase to our whole community how amazing and powerful the Paralympic Games are. We did have them, the Winter games in 2002in Salt Lake, but unfortunately they weren't sponsored and televised and broadcast, as well as they will be in 28. I hope America can pack the stands just like we did here in Paris, and everyone gets those opportunities to see these amazing sporting competitions.

PRENTICE: Well, having been to the ‘84 Olympics… and eight other Olympics, I can tell you: folks get a friend in Southern California, now. You want to be there for certain. And then Salt Lake City will host the Winter games in 2034.

DAVIS: Yes, I know we are so excited. This is the next decade for the US, truly the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee to show our stuff to the world and our athletes. And hopefully we have some young listeners there that might be listening and wondering. Keep training and trying, and I hope to cheer them all on in 2028 and 2034.

PRENTICE: Muffy Davis, safe journey to you. And from Paris, thanks so very much for giving us some time today.

DAVIS: Truly an honor. And everyone tune in, tune in… and watch the Paralympic Games.

PRENTICE: It's great stuff. Thank you.

DAVIS: Thank you.

