Boise task force grapples with how to regulate e-bikes, e-scooters on Greenbelt

As more riders turn to electric bikes and scooters , Boise’s e-mobility Task Force is grappling with how to regulate the greenbelt. On Monday, the group met to discuss public feedback and data from a recent speed study.

The report analyzed roughly a month’s worth of greenbelt data with radars at three different locations. The city recorded 24,000 rides and found people rode both bikes and electric devices at an average of 15 miles per hour and slowed down in crowded areas.

At the task force meeting, Emily Allen – policy advisor to the city – said the public wanted to invest in infrastructure to accommodate the diversity of users, which includes analog bikers, pedestrians and e-vehicles. She added that those who attended a town hall last week also voiced concerns about safety, and children in particular.

The majority of feedback from the survey and the public meeting agreed on the need for age restrictions, a speed limit on the greenbelt and potential penalties for the parents of minors, Allen said.

“As transportation is changing, is our focus better spent on behavioral changes that everyone is expected to abide by? Or is it better spent targeting specific devices?” she asked.

The task force will continue to gather data on greenbelt users and is expected to present recommendations to the City Council in December.