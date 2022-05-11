Boise State Public Radio wins two regional Murrow Awards

Boise State Public Radio has been honored with two 2022 Regional Murrow Awards. The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the winners on Tuesday.

Reporter Rachel Cohen won the Feature Reporting category for her story on a Boise nurse who wrote a poem after a particularly taxing night on what health care workers are going through.

Cohen also won the Investigative Reporting category with the story about problems employees were experiencing at a COVID-19 care center.

Feature Reporting: A Boise nurse shares her frontline experience through poetry

Investigative Reporting: 'I Don't Tell People That I Worked There': Employees Describe Problems At Idaho COVID Care Center