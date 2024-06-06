Mountain West News Bureau wins three PMJA awards

The Mountain West News Bureau was awarded three national awards from the Public Media Journalists Association's (PMJA) annual contest this spring.

Collaborative Effort

The Mountain West News Bureau was awarded first place the in Collaborative Effort category for its series Working for Water by reporters Emma VandenEinde, Emma Gibson and Kaleb Roedel. The series focuses on water access issues among tribal communities in the Rio Grande basin:

Working for Water For decades, many tribal communities have lacked clean, affordable drinking water. And that impacts everything from childhood health to economic development. This series from the Mountain West News Bureau explores those issues – and potential solutions – along the Rio Grande and beyond. It's supported by The Water Desk, an initiative from the University of Colorado Boulder’s Center for Environmental Journalism.

Health/Medical Feature

Idaho-based reporter Murphy Woodhouse won first place in the Health/Medical Feature category for his piece on a new national registry that seeks to improve understanding of the association between all types of firefighting and cancer and help reduce those risks:

Listen • 4:34 Politics & Government New registry could shed light on link between wildland firefighting and cancer It’s something many current and former wildland firefighters ask themselves: what does all this smoke, dust and ash I’ve been breathing for months on end mean for my health? A new national registry for all firefighters could eventually shed a great deal more light on that largely unanswered question. Listen • 4:34

Use of Sound

Idaho-based reporter Murphy Woodhouse also picked up a second place award in the Use of Sound category for his feature on Boise's first Repair Cafe, complete with the whirring of a repaired juicer, resurrected vacuum cleaners, a pair sandals saved by new strips of velcro, and more: