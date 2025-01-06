State of the Station: Boise State Public Radio in 2025

There’s plenty of speculation that 2025 will be a challenge for American media - public media in particular. It remains to be seen whether President-elect Donald Trump will again put print and broadcast journalists in the crosshairs – keeping in mind that during his previous administration he said the press was “truly the enemy of the people.”

That said, some of his more recent allies have called for a “funding battle” with public media, according to The New York Times. But it’s not as if consumers of public media from NPR to PBS and all of their local affiliates are sitting still.

“I look forward to this conversation,” said Tom Michael, Boise State Public Radio General Manager. “I look forward to talking about public media, about our emergency alert systems, about the ability to share with our rural stations [information] about wildfires and other emergencies."

Michael pointed to Boise State Public Radio’s recent investments in the communities of Challis, Salmon, Stanley and beyond. In fact, BSPR’s reach now extends to 27 full-power stations, plus nine additional translators.

Michael joined Morning Edition host George Prentice to share what has become known as the annual State of the Station.

