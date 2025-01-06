© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
State of the Station: Boise State Public Radio in 2025

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published January 6, 2025 at 5:04 AM MST
Boise State Public Radio

“This is the valuable day-in, day-out information that really matters to people here in Idaho.”

There’s plenty of speculation that 2025 will be a challenge for American media - public media in particular. It remains to be seen whether President-elect Donald Trump will again put print and broadcast journalists in the crosshairs – keeping in mind that during his previous administration he said the press was “truly the enemy of the people.”

That said, some of his more recent allies have called for a “funding battle” with public media, according to The New York Times. But it’s not as if consumers of public media from NPR to PBS and all of their local affiliates are sitting still.

“I look forward to this conversation,” said Tom Michael, Boise State Public Radio General Manager. “I look forward to talking about public media, about our emergency alert systems, about the ability to share with our rural stations [information] about wildfires and other emergencies."

Michael pointed to Boise State Public Radio’s recent investments in the communities of Challis, Salmon, Stanley and beyond. In fact, BSPR’s reach now extends to 27 full-power stations, plus nine additional translators.

Michael joined Morning Edition host George Prentice to share what has become known as the annual State of the Station.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
