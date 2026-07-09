BSPR welcomes George Prentice back from medical leave

Listeners may realize they are again hearing the voice of George Prentice on Boise State Public Radio, after a nearly four-month medical leave. George shares about his journey and recovery and what's next.

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Troy Oppie: It's Morning Edition on Boise State Public Radio News, and I am so jazzed this morning to be welcoming back to our airwaves, Mr. George Prentice, the one and only. George, thank you for joining us this morning.

George Prentice: Troy. I've been dying to say good morning. Um, but thank you so very much for the invite. And I am a loyal listener for certain. You have gotten me through many, many nights, many, many nights and many mornings. So thank you for, for being there and doing what you do every day. But it is amazing to be with you again.

Oppie: I know how excited you are. Uh, why don't you tell folks as much as you're comfortable? You went on leave medical leave in in mid-March. And first, I want to I want you to tell folks how you're feeling.

Prentice: Um, the, the, uh, the short answer is the honest answer. And that is it depends. Um, I have, uh, I'm not the first person to undergo surgery on a spine. Uh, that said, and a few people know this, and I guess this morning a lot more people are going to know this. This has been my fourth surgery in three and a half years on my spine. Um, and, uh, if our listeners, I'm guessing they either know someone, um, in their family or friends or colleagues or coworkers who have been through this or God forbid, you've been through this, you know that it is not a matter of, uh, you're just better and better and better and better every day because that's just not the truth. Um, it's really, really, really hard. And what that means is I spent a lot of time in the hospital. I spent even more time as an inpatient in a rehabilitation hospital and have had to undergo in-home therapy, which is to say, uh, things like walking are still a struggle. Um, but I've got a brain and therefore I am anxious, uh, to, uh, well, to tell other people's stories and to, to join you again.

Um, I will say this, um, to go through our medical system and our, um, I don't know how I could possibly characterize our In current status of insurance in America. But to wade through that while you are recovering or in some amount of pain. It's heartbreaking. It's absolutely heartbreaking. And there's a hundred stories to be told. They're not mine, but there's a hundred stories to be told there about people who are just trying to make it from Monday to Wednesday, possibly Friday, maybe next week. Gosh, fingers crossed next month. It is a matter sometimes of hours and days and all that goes with it, but I would not be here. I promise you, this is the truth. I would not be here without a team of folks at Saint Luke's Hospital, and I would absolutely not be here if not for you, Troy, and for our colleagues who have done everything to get me to just to know in my heart that I can come home professionally, if you will. So thank you.

Oppie: And home, I think, is a good segue. You're speaking to me now from your home as your recovery is going to continue. But you are, I know, so excited to be once again sharing conversations with newsmakers and telling stories on the radio. Just share a little bit about what your plans for the near future are here on the radio with us.

Prentice: Well, thank goodness for technology. I'm going to be talking to people, obviously in different corners of Idaho, other corners of the world, just like we we have up until now. I'm just anxious to tell stories. I'm also anxious to, to share, uh, news about some films. Uh, the, the studios have been very gracious to, to let me preview some films, one that's going to open later this week. The invite, I've got to tell you, it is the funniest movie that you will see in a very, very, very long time. I was stunned at how hilarious this movie is. The invite. So can't wait to talk about movies, the news, and all that comes with it. Can't wait to be there.

Oppie: He is George Prentice. We are so glad to welcome him back to be contributing with those stories, with conversations. You'll be hearing those on Morning Edition, on All Things Considered. You'll be hearing them on Idaho Matters as well. And our website, Boise State Public radio.org. Thank you so much for spending a few minutes with us this morning.

Prentice: Thanks, Troy.