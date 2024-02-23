-
Gov. Brad Little’s signature tuition grants program took its first step towards sticking around for a second year.
Idaho LAUNCH is now taking students’ applications for its state-funded tuition grant program.
State lawmakers and education officials celebrated the upcoming kickoff of a tuition grant program open to all Idaho high school graduating seniors at the College of Western Idaho Thursday.
After fits and starts, Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Launch program is on a path toward a smooth landing.
Gov. Brad Little’s signature education push to help high school graduates pay for in-demand jobs training has hit a speed bump.
House lawmakers narrowly passed Gov. Brad Little’s proposed scholarship push Monday that would offset the costs of training and certificate programs for in-demand jobs.
Gov. Brad Little’s newly proposed scholarship program narrowly made it out of a House committee Tuesday morning.