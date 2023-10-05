State-funded tuition program for in-demand careers launches

Idaho LAUNCH is now taking students’ applications for its state-funded tuition grant program

A year in the making, Idaho LAUNCH is now open to high school graduates entering in-demand career programs.

At a press conference Tuesday at Boise State University’s Micron Center for Materials Research, Gov. Brad Little said while the state has provided scholarships for traditional college degrees, it has been quote “woefully deficient” in supporting students in technical fields.

“Launch expands that commitment to include grants for apprenticeships, job training, community college and trade schools, along with our university programs,” he added.

The tuition scholarships will be awarded to high school graduates pursuing any of the 242 careers listed by the Idaho Workforce Development Council offered at a state institution.

“It's for everything,” Little said, “It’s for plumbing, it's for lineman, it's for HVAC, it's for welding, all programs that are in demand.”

Through the one time opportunity, applicants can receive grants to cover 80% of their tuition up to $8,000. Little urged students to apply as soon as possible because trade programs often have limited spots. With a budget of about $75 million, the program is hoping to support around 10,000 students.

Applications are open until April 15.