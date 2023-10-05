© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State-funded tuition program for in-demand careers launches

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published October 4, 2023 at 10:35 AM MDT
Governor Brad Little
Office of the Governor
At a signing ceremony for the launch of the program, Governor Brad Little spoke to students at Boise State University's Micron Center for Materials Research.

Idaho LAUNCH is now taking students’ applications for its state-funded tuition grant program

A year in the making, Idaho LAUNCH is now open to high school graduates entering in-demand career programs.

At a press conference Tuesday at Boise State University’s Micron Center for Materials Research, Gov. Brad Little said while the state has provided scholarships for traditional college degrees, it has been quote “woefully deficient” in supporting students in technical fields.

“Launch expands that commitment to include grants for apprenticeships, job training, community college and trade schools, along with our university programs,” he added.

The tuition scholarships will be awarded to high school graduates pursuing any of the 242 careers listed by the Idaho Workforce Development Council offered at a state institution.

“It's for everything,” Little said, “It’s for plumbing, it's for lineman, it's for HVAC, it's for welding, all programs that are in demand.

Through the one time opportunity, applicants can receive grants to cover 80% of their tuition up to $8,000. Little urged students to apply as soon as possible because trade programs often have limited spots. With a budget of about $75 million, the program is hoping to support around 10,000 students.

Applications are open until April 15.

Tags
Education Idaho Education NewsBrad Little
Julie Luchetta
As the Canyon County reporter, I cover the Latina/o/x communities and agricultural hub of the Treasure Valley. I’m super invested in local journalism and social equity, and very grateful to be working in Idaho.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate