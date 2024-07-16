KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 operating at significantly reduced power (July 16)

Both KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

When the stations are transmitting at this minimum power, KBSU will not have HD Radio channels and our translators on 93.5 in Cambridge and 95.7 in Stanley will likely be off the air.

This is likely to last through the end of July. We apologize for the inconvenience.