Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

Site improvements underway in Challis

Boise State Public Radio News
Published August 14, 2024 at 11:09 AM MDT
BSPR Engineering team working to prepare the tower for our upgrades in Challis. August 2024.
Kelsey Black
/
Boise State Public Radio
At long last, our little translator on 89.7 in Challis is getting a BIG upgrade.

BSPR Engineering staff are working at the transmitter site for the Challis signal this and next week (August 12 through 22, 2024.)

During this time as equipment is replaced, there will be interruptions in the broadcast that could last from minutes to hours.

In the end, our 89.7 FM signal will be greatly improved, and joined by our BSPR Music service on 91.3, and BSPR Jazz on 88.1.
