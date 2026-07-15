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How hot is too hot? Idaho Power talks thermostats, heat waves and saving money

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published July 15, 2026 at 4:21 AM MDT
Billie McQuinn (upper right) is Idaho Power Energy Efficiency Programs Leader
Idaho Power, 123rf
Billie McQuinn (upper right) is Idaho Power Energy Efficiency Programs Leader.

The word “scorch” likely entered the English language in the 15th century, according to Dictionary.com. It links back to Scandinavian culture and the word “skorpna,” which meant “shriveled” or “dried up.”

That’s what a good many of us are feeling this summer, as the National Weather Service office in Boise reminds us that “a significant heat wave is underway for the Intermountain West.”

In fact, triple-digit heat is in the outlook stretching through the rest of the week and into next week. And there’s little doubt that oppressive heat will return on and off all the way to Labor Day and beyond.

No one knows that better than Idaho Power, when they attempt to navigate extreme heat “events.”

“We average five or less events in a given year,” said Billie McQuinn, Idaho Power’s Energy Efficiency Programs Leader.

Billie McQuinn
Joe Jaszewski
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Idaho Power
Billie McQuinn

“Maybe [energy] prices on the market are high. Maybe generating resources are down. And maybe the energy load is just high enough that it’s a good time for us to call an ‘event.’”

That’s when Idaho Power customers might actually experience a credit on their power bill if they’ve signed up for the A/C Cool Credits program, understanding that customers also have the option to opt out of participating during a particular extreme heat “event.”

McQuinn visited with George Prentice to talk about the Cool Credits programand to offer some cost-free tips to lower power bills during extreme heat.

And, of course, they weigh in on the ultimate debate: “At what temperature do you think your thermostat should be set?” First, take a guess and then give the conversation a listen.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

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George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
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