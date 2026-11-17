If you live in the Treasure Valley, it may be time to bring your potted plants indoors, blow out your sprinkler system and winterize your pipes. The National Weather System says Boise will see its first frost of the season by Tuesday, with temperatures in the morning hovering at or above 32 degrees.

The year’s first below-freezing temperatures are coming unusually late for the season after a warm fall.

“Our average first day of freezing is November 6th, so we are ten days past that,” said NWS Meteorologist Jackson MacFarlane in Boise.

The area almost reached freezing temperatures earlier last month, despite it being the third-warmest October on record, after 1988 and 2016, with an average of 58.2 degrees.

“Our coldest morning low temperature here in Boise this year was October 19th, so we're almost a month past that and still haven't hit [below freezing],” he added.

The milder seasonal temps may be explained by this year’s El Nino weather pattern. It could be intense this time around, with 2026 expected to be one of the hottest years ever recorded.

For those who narrowly escaped a freeze on Tuesday morning, the NWS is predicting temperatures between 26 and 29 degrees on Wednesday in the Treasure Valley.

“Wednesday morning is really the best shot that a lot of the valley is going to have their first below freezing day,” MacFarlane said.

Rain is also expected for the next seven to 10 days.